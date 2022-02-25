National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 111.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 287,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $5,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 81.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $3,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.