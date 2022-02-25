Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $636.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

