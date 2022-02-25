Lancaster Colony Co. (LANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on March 31st

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by 24.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $159.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.52. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9,934.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

