Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 140.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.63.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,532,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,377,000 after buying an additional 830,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,796,000 after buying an additional 310,704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

