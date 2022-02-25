McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,674. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.