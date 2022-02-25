Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 115,153 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,153 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $104,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

