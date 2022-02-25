Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $110,652,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $86,714,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

