National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NICE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after acquiring an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NICE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after acquiring an additional 407,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $228.57 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.60 and a 200-day moving average of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

