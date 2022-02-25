T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $5,599,204. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Shares of TROW opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.13 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

