National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,789 shares of company stock worth $67,492,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

