Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1,268.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,187 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 214,085 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.