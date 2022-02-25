Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

