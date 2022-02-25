Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.78

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 47804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIST. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $710.31 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. On average, analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Amundi acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $3,097,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 332,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.