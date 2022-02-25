Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 51000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00.
Buffalo Coal Company Profile (CVE:BUF)
