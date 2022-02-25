Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 51000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00.

Get Buffalo Coal alerts:

Buffalo Coal Company Profile (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,567 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.