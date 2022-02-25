Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TNK opened at $12.63 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

