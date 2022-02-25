Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:TNK opened at $12.63 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
About Teekay Tankers (Get Rating)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
