Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after buying an additional 81,221 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

