Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Vontier has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

