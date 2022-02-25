Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

KYMR stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,709,000 after acquiring an additional 357,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 87,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

