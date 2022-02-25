Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.15 Million

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to post $353.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.50 million and the lowest is $347.90 million. UDR reported sales of $299.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,689,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. UDR has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

