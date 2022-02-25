Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Aeva Technologies traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 10,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,451,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

