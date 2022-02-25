Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.94. 1,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

