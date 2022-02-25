Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camping World by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

