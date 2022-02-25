Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 14th

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Rattler Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.61. 604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,454. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.