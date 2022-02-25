Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,666. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.03. GMS has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

