NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of NVCR traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.52. 3,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,099. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.48 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
