NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NVCR traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.52. 3,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,099. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.