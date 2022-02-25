Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.15 ($0.27), with a volume of 966596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 17.86, a current ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £48.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.42.

About Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

