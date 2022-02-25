Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:VRT opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

