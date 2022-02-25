Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.31

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 9969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $20,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

