Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 183714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Specifically, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock worth $1,170,628 in the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.