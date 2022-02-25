HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Up 6.2%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.80. Approximately 8,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 793,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

