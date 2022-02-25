Barrington Research Trims Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price to $124.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $150.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $101.90. 1,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,849. Perficient has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,674,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

