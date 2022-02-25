Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,023 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.59. The company had a trading volume of 77,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,308. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $412.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

