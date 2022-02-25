Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) PT Lowered to C$1.80

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright to C$1.80 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:FURY traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,408. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85.

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries.

