Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $61.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

HASI stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,990,000 after buying an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

