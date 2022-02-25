Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $34.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCGLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($34.09) to €34.70 ($39.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.