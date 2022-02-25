Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $34.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCGLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($34.09) to €34.70 ($39.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
SCGLY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.56.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
