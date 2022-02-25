HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. HICL Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 158.72 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.20 ($2.46). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.83.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

