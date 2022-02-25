HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. HICL Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 158.72 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.20 ($2.46). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.83.
