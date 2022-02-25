Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ ARNA opened at $94.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 83,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,705,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 297.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,402 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,789,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
