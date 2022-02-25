BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.07

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.07 and last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 979870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

