Hansen Technologies Limited (HSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hansen Technologies’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Hansen Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.