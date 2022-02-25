Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 5.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 74,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,830,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
