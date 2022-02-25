Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 2.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

