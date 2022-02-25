Brokerages Set Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Target Price at $285.00

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNGPF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 285 ($3.88) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Man Group stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

