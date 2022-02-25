Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.15) EPS.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 769.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

