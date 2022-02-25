Modiv Inc (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of Modiv stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $89.99.
Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.