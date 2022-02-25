SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $26.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

SSAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.