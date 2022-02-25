Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $104,657,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $166.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

