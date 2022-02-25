RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 424.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $150.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

