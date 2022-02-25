Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 300 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $418.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $354.17 and a 12 month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

