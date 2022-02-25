Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 124,580 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 334.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,580 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Covetrus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth $947,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth $824,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Covetrus by 1,005.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 352,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Covetrus by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 737,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVET. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

CVET stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

