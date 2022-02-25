Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.